We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man recorded by his child beating his wife sentenced to prison, DA’s office says

Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest charges of...
Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor child abuse in October, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office reported.(Yuba County District Attorney's Office via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - A man in California was sentenced to prison on charges related to a video recorded by his child that shows him assaulting his wife, according to the district attorney’s office.

Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest to charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor child abuse in October, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office reported.

Lazaro-Castillo was arrested after officers responded to a 911 call from one of his children, reporting an assault, at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 9.

The district attorney’s office said officers who responded to the scene found Lazaro-Castillo sitting on top of his wife, who was lying face down on the floor, with bloody napkins around her.

Three of the couple’s children, ages 9, 14 and 15, were also there.

Although Lazaro-Castillo denied beating his wife, the district attorney’s office said deputies learned that the youngest child had recorded the beating.

The video lasted about six minutes and reportedly showed Lazaro-Castillo hitting his wife repeatedly in the head and face. At some point in the video, the district attorney’s office said, one of the children tries to shield their mother, but Lazaro-Castillo slaps them and continues his assault.

Lazaro-Castillo was arrested, and the children were placed in protective custody.

The district attorney’s office said he received the maximum sentence despite no prior criminal history because of “the brutality of his actions and his utter disregard for his children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old to be charged as adult in rape case at Omaha high school
Sexual assault suspect shot during disturbance, Omaha Police say
An Omaha contractor is suing a fellow contractor after he collected over $5,000 and never...
Omaha contractor sues fellow contractor for leaving job unfinished
Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha...
Former Omaha dance studio co-owner facing child sex assault charges jailed in Arizona
The City of Omaha cleaned up a homeless camp on 17th Street for a second time Wednesday.
Neighbors react to downtown Omaha homeless camp clean-up

Latest News

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip set up a tent camp in...
Desperation grows among Palestinians trapped with little aid as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during a stop at the Front Street Pub &...
Donald Trump returns to court as his defense expert asserts there’s no evidence of accounting fraud
They may look like just a couple of happy babies, but these two have a story that is very...
After a decade of trying, couple finally becomes parents through embryo adoption
6 News Stuff the Truck Food and Toy Drive on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.
6 News Stuff the Truck - December 2023