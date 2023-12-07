John Cook, Huskers volleyball wants fans ‘fired up’ for Thursday’s Sweet 16 match vs Georgia Tech

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - John Cook is no fan of his Huskers getting an afternoon start for Thursday’s matchup with Georgia Tech in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament Sweet 16.

“I’m surprised the governor hasn’t canceled everything tomorrow so everyone can watch this match since the NCAA puts us at 1 o’clock assuming that, we know Nebraska will sell out,” he said.

Even if the timing is suboptimal, Cook said he expect nothing less than a packed Bob Devaney Sports Center, as Nebraska hosts its first regional match in seven years.

“We’re going to blow the roof off this place,” he said of the energy. “I don’t want any excuses that they haven’t had time to fire up. The students will probably be out there at six in the morning waiting.”

Nebraska shattered attendance records throughout the season, beginning with the 92,003 in attendance for Volleyball Day in Nebraska. Husker fans repeatedly set program attendance records at the Devaney.

“I feel like no matter what time of day it is, it’s always packed, it’s always loud and they’re always ready to cheer us on and support us,” libero Lexi Rodriguez said. “I know Husker Nation will show up and they’ll bring it.”

Nebraska breezed past LIU and Missouri with sweeps in the first and second round, respectively. The fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets, who boast wins over Penn State, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State and Louisville, figures to be a tougher matchup.

“You can tell they’re experienced,” Cook said. “They’ve got all of the shots, and they’ve played a really tough schedule. They’ve competed really well, and it’s a great regional semi matchup.”

Nebraska takes on Georgia Tech on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN2.

