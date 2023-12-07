Head of Nebraska Humane Society steps down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The president and CEO of the Nebraska Humane Society has resigned, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The NHS board accepted the resignation of Nancy Hintz, who had served in the position for seven years, according to a news release.

“In her tenure as a change agent at NHS, Hintz was at the helm through capital campaign renovations in honor of former CEO Judy Varner. She also led the organization through crisis management during the pandemic without layoffs, worked to stabilize and maintain the shelter’s financial health, and oversaw operational improvements which continue to move forward,” the release states.

Pam Wiese, who has been with NHS for more than two decades, will take over as interim CEO. She had been serving as vice president of public relations and marketing for the Humane Society.

“In her 21 years Wiese has had the opportunity to interact with all parts of the organization and mission and brings a wealth of knowledge to the post,” the release states. “Her love of the mission and the animals has always occupied the most meaningful place in her heart.”

NHS has experienced some changes — and faced some challenges — in the past year, including a capacity crisis in February; the mistaken euthanization of a dog that had been in quarantine there in April; the closing of its overnight drop-off kennels in May; and a burst pipe flooding its facilty’s medical department in July that forced them close the Spay and Neuter Center, something residents brought to the attention of the City Council during their preparations for next year’s budget.

But NHS leadership is focused on the road ahead with Wiese at the helm.

“We are excited for the strengths that Pam brings to this role, and her history with and passion for the organization and its mission will be incredibly impactful in moving the organization into the future,” 2023 Board Chair Deyna Rouse said in the release.

Incoming Board Chair Steve Swanstrom also offered reassurance to the community, saying in the release: “We look forward to continuing the mission to provide excellent animal care services to our community.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.