Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record highs in reach Thursday

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday has been a mild but breezy day with highs in the 50s for most of E Nebraska and W Iowa. We’ll enjoy even warmer conditions Thursday as a ridge of high pressure locks in warmth and sunshine.

Mid-week ridge
Mid-week ridge(wowt)

Highs will soar into the 60s Thursday, challenging an over 100 year old record for Omaha as we aim for a high of 62. Most locations stay between the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be a great day for the outdoors and a fantastic forecast for our Stuff the Truck food and toy drive.

Stuff the truck
Stuff the truck(wowt)

Friday will be another mild day overall, still in the 50s, but as the ridge moves out clouds will build and by the evening our next system may bring some impacts. We’re on the N edge of it, so impacts as far as rain and snow will be low... but Friday night will bring an increasing chance for showers and eventually a change over to a mix with snow through early Saturday. At this point accumulation looks unlikely.

Fri PM rain
Fri PM rain(wowt)
Sat AM mix
Sat AM mix(wowt)

This all comes with a cool down as we fall to the 30s by the weekend.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

