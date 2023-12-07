We are Local
Creighton volleyball falls to Louisville in Sweet 16

Creighton lost in 5 sets to Louisville in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Dec. 7, 2023.
Creighton lost in 5 sets to Louisville in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Dec. 7, 2023.(Matt Hawley/Creighton Athletics)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Dec. 7, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton’s season came to an end Thursday in the regional semifinals of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The No. 3-seed Bluejays fell to No. 2 Louisville in five sets; 25-21, 14-25, 25-23, 24-26, and 15-8.

Nora Sis led Creighton with 22 kills in the match, while Kendra Wait (44 assists, 16 digs) and Sydney Breissinger (11 assists, 14 digs), had double-doubles.

Creighton had previously swept its way through the first two rounds of the tournament with dominant wins over Colgate and Minnesota, respectively.

Louisville advances to the Elite Eight, where it will meet the winner of Thursday’s match between No. 1-seed Pittsburgh and No. 4 Washington State.

