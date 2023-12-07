We are Local
Alex Gordon to be inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame

Huskers, Royals legend will receive the honor Feb. 15
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first...
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, April 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(WIBW)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Alex Gordon, a former Husker standout and World Series Champion with the Kansas City Royals, will be inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Huskers announced in a press release Thursday that Gordon will be receiving the honor at the College Baseball HOF Foundation’s “Night of Champions” event in Overland Park, Kan., on Feb. 15.

During his time in Lincoln from 2003-2005, Gordon had a career .355 batting average and finished in the program’s top 10 all-time in eight different offensive categories.

Gordon, a three-time All-American at third base for Nebraska, was the consensus national player of the year in 2005 after leading the Huskers to a school-record 57 wins and their first College World Series victory.

In the 2005 MLB Draft, the Royals selected Gordon No. 2 overall. He spent one year in the minors before being called up to Kansas City, where he was a three-time All-Star and a starter on the 2015 World Series Championship team.

Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon reacts after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of...
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon reacts after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the New York Mets Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)

While Gordon’s offensive production largely carried over to the pros, with a .257 career batting average and 190 home runs, it was his defense that shined, as he received eight Gold Glove Awards for his stellar play in left field.

Gordon retired from Major League Baseball in 2020.

Other inductees into the 2024 College Baseball HOF Class include Steve Kemp and Ron Darling. To view the full list, click here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

