Xavier Watts honored to represent Omaha as Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner for nation’s top defender

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One day after being named college football’s best defender, Omaha Burke graduate Xavier Watts is still processing how it all came together.

“It was kind of emotional. I didn’t really show it, but it was kind of shocking,” the Notre Dame safety said of winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy in Charlotte, NC on Monday night. “The journey I’ve been through, it’s been difficult, and to get to the point where I’m able to be recognized as the best defender in the nation is just unreal.”

Watts leads the nation with seven interceptions this season, along with 47 tackles. He becomes just the second Notre Dame defender to take home the award, joining linebacker Manti T’eo, who won in 2012.

Arriving in South Bend as a wide receiver, Watts converted to defense after redshirting in 2020. After an ill-fitted run at rover, he moved to safety two seasons ago. Even after taking home the most coveted honor for a defensive player, Watts said he feels the best has yet to come.

“I feel like I personally have a lot more to grow as a player,” he said, clarifying that he has not decided whether to turn pro or return to Notre Dame for a fifth season. Watts, however; did commit to playing in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29. “This season was kind of like a coming out party, I feel like I have a lot more to show as a player.”

When his journey grew difficult, the 22-year-old leaned on his parents for morale support. They were in attendance for the award announcement last night.

“Seeing the smiles on their faces and how happy they were,” he said. “It just means the world to them.”

Watts said he is proud to represent his hometown with such an honor.

“Just seeing all the text messages and love and support from people back home means a lot,” he said. “You want to represent your city well, and I take pride in that.”

He feels the award is not only a win for him, but football players across the Cornhusker State.

“It kind of puts Nebraska on the map,” he said. “Nebraska’s kind of slept on when it comes to football. Me being able to showcase my abilities and put on for the city has shown that ballers are everywhere and they especially come from Nebraska.”

If Watts returns next season, he’ll be joined by two Omaha-area recruits in South Bend. Westside’s Teddy and Anthony Rezac are both committed to Notre Dame. Watts said he is excited to see what the brothers can do for the Fighting Irish and wishes that other local recruits would give more serious consideration to schools further from home.

“Just don’t be afraid to do something new. I feel like a lot of kids are complacent with going to Nebraska or just staying there. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try something new.”

