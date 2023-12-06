14-year-old to be charged as adult in rape case at Omaha high school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 On Your Side has learned that the 14-year-old suspect in the rape of a Westside High School student last week will be charged as an adult.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office confirmed the information on Wednesday morning saying they made the decision because of the seriousness of the allegations.

The news comes hours after 6 News learned that another Westside High School student is facing charges in connection to an alleged rape that took place during the school day last Friday.

A 15-year-old male student is in custody as an accessory to a felony. Sources tell 6 News the second teenager is believed to have been a lookout and watching the door at Westside High during the alleged sexual assault.

According to the police report, the victim went straight to the assistant principal’s office after the incident.

The 14-year-old male is currently being held at the Douglas County Youth Center, arraigned on a felony count of forcible sexual assault. The law does allow a 14-year-old to be charged as an adult, but the case has not yet made it to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office for review.

Omaha Police are investigating an alleged rape that occurred at Omaha Westside High School.

It could change, but as it stands, both teens will be tried as juveniles.

Police advised the girl’s parent to take her to Project Harmony in order for a rape kit to be utilized in an exam, the report states.

The Westside school district reminded students Tuesday that counseling services are available to any who requests them.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

—

Get the latest breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.