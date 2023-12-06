We are Local
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - The warm up starts this afternoon!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will still be cold as you head out this morning but that will improve quickly after sunrise today! We’ll turn 20s into 50s by the afternoon with some filtered sunshine during the day.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

There will be a bit of a southwest breeze that picks up by midday that could gust to near 25 mph at times. It will be a bit pesky but also aid in the warming.

Wednesday Wind
Wednesday Wind(WOWT)

Thursday will be the warmest day during this 3 day stretch with record highs within reach! Lower 60s will feel great and will result in great weather for our Stuff the Truck event.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
Thursday Record
Thursday Record(WOWT)

The next threat of some rain or snow arrives late Friday into Saturday morning. It will start as rain and try to change to light snow as it moves east and by us by Saturday morning. Unfortunately it looks like most of the area will miss out on this one too with the best odds for the light rain and snow showing up southeast of the metro. We’ll keep an eye on it to see if it starts to trend north as we get closer.

Friday Rain/snow
Friday Rain/snow(WOWT)

