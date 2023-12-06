Retired federal Judge Lyle Strom, 98, of Nebraska dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. District Court of Nebraska announced the death of the Honorable Lyle E. Strom, who had been nominated to the federal court by President Ronald Reagan.

“The judges and Court staff of the United States District Court mourn the loss of Judge Strom. He was a trusted colleague, mentor, and friend, and we will deeply miss him. Our hearts and prayers are with Judge Strom’s family and loved ones,” Tuesday’s release from Chief Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr.’s office states. “...Throughout his career as a lawyer and a judge, Judge Strom was renowned for leading by example in promoting collegiality, civility, professionalism, and good humor.”

A month shy of his 99th birthday, in January, the retired federal judge died on Friday.

Following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate, Judge Strom was sworn in as a federal judge on Nov. 1, 1985.

“Judge Strom often noted with pride that his appointment coincided with All Saints’ Day,” the news release states.

He assumed active senior judge status in 1995 and served as the chief judge for the U.S. District Court of Nebraska from Nov. 1, 1987, to Nov. 1, 1994. He became an inactive senior judge in December 2017.

During his tenure as chief judge, he was the driving force in obtaining a new federal courthouse in Omaha, even overseeing construction of the landmark building. He also was able to obtain an additional federal judge in the Nebraska district “to keep pace with rising caseloads.”

“As a trial lawyer, Judge Strom was one of the finest the State of Nebraska has seen. As a judge, he was even-handed, fair, and respected by other judges, court staff, and those who appeared before him,” Judge Rossiter said in the release. “As a person, through his many selfless endeavors, he was dedicated to bettering our community. He was a great man who will be missed by our court family, the Nebraska bar, and the community at large.”

Born and raised in Omaha, Judge Strom served in the U.S. Merchant Marine during World War II. He graduated from Creighton University and from Creighton Law School, with distinction, in 1953.

“He was respected as one of the premier trial lawyers in the state of Nebraska during his career in private practice,” the release states.

Judge Strom was active in the Catholic Church, serving on the board and as chairman of the Eucharistic Ministers program and as a member of the archbishop’s educational development committee.

“The civic organization perhaps most closely identified with Judge Strom is the Boy Scouts of America,” the release states.

In addition to being a scoutmaster and serving on the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America board, he was also actively involved in its efforts to help troubled youth.

According to the release: “One of the scouting programs close to Judge Strom’s heart was the Juvenile Diversion Program run in conjunction with the State of Nebraska’s juvenile probation office to intercept young offenders before they travel too far down the wrong path in life.”

In addition to many awards and accolades bestowed upon him throughout his career, “Judge Strom also had a full home life. He and his lovely wife, Regina, raised seven beautiful children,” the release states.

MEMORIAL INFORMATION

Visitation services are planned for 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Mortuaries, located at 7805 West Center Road.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Bellevue.

Services will also be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

