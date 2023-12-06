Police investigating northwest Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of 131st and Grand Avenue around 8 p.m. OPD officials tell 6 News the call regarded a disturbance that turned into a shooting.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries and is in stable condition.

