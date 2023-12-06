We are Local
OPD: Sexual assault suspect shot during disturbance

Crime investigation
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a sexual assault suspect was shot during a disturbance at a home in Northwest Omaha Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to a home near 131st and Grand Avenue about 7:40 p.m. on a report of a disturbance.

The call was updated to a shooting while officers were on their way.

When they arrived, officers reported finding a male who had been shot in the left leg. He also advised he had been hit in the head with a metal pipe.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A female told police that she got into a physical altercation with the male during which he strangled her. She was able to retrieve a gun and shot the male.

The assault victim and shooting suspect was transported to police headquarters where she was interviewed.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and the assault suspect and shooting victim was in stable condition at a hospital.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

