Omaha man fires shots at party, later arrested at Lincoln strip club

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man is accused of firing shots at a party in Lincoln following a fight with a woman.

Lancaster County deputies were called to an Airbnb in northeast Lincoln at 9:28 p.m. on Tuesday for a disturbance involving 26-year-old woman and 29-year-old David Nies Jr. - both from Omaha.

LSO said the argument, which started in Omaha, continued at the party in Lincoln, where Nies fired a handgun at the floor near the woman. Nies then fired two more shots outside and left in a 2001 Dodge Dakota.

The woman told LSO she didn’t believe Nies was aiming to hurt her but felt unsafe and in fear for her life. LSO said the two know each other but are not in a relationship.

Deputies later arrested Nies at the Foxy Lady, and his truck, found nearby, will be searched for evidence.

Nies was lodged for terroristic threats and the use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.