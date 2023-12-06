Omaha contractor sues fellow contractor for leaving job unfinished

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As termites ate away at a support beam above his garage, Chris Schendt had cracks in his confidence about the stability of his house.

“It made me scared to sleep up here,” Schendt said. “There was a whole week that me and my wife had to sleep in the basement because my bed is right where that beam is coming down.”

But Schendt says he ended up having two nightmares after paying a contractor to shore up his home.

“He took $5,100 and just left,” Schendt said. “He never came back to do any work and never delivered any materials.”

While not on the job, contractor Joshua Rief of Armbrust Enterprises claims by text that he had time in the job.

“He spent 51 hours on research to give me my bid and his time is worth something,” Schendt said.

But not $5,100, Schendt says, so a month ago, Rief promised a refund that has not been delivered.

A tile contractor for three years, Schendt decided if he wasn’t going to get his money back, he was going to lay down the law by hiring an attorney and filing a lawsuit.

Attorney Tiffany Beerman did just that.

“We asked for invoices and [Rief] didn’t provide those, either,” Beerman said.

And responded to the contractor’s claims that he had materials and spent time on the job.

“He did not do that,” Beerman said. “This deposit was a refundable deposit, and because he didn’t do any work, he needed to refund the deposit.”

Beerman won a default judgement because the contractor didn’t show up to trial. Rief sent a text claiming he was never notified of a court date.

“That is not true, he was properly served,” Beerman said. “We gave him service of the default judgement as well, and he failed to show up in court at that point.”

But Schendt knows a default judgement isn’t cash in his hand and he must spend more money on legal fees to pursue collection.

“I’m not writing it off because it’s not right,” Schendt said. “I want justice done and I don’t want someone else to pay the price like I did.”

After hiring another contractor, his house now has strong support and he hopes the judgement collection system will do the same.

The attorney says there are several ways to collect on a court judgement. Paperwork can be filed to garnish wages or the sheriff could seize personal property and sell it at an auction.

Schendt said he needs the refund because insurance won’t cover termite damage.

