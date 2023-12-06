Neighbors react to downtown Omaha homeless camp clean-up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The area around 17th and Izard streets in Omaha has become it’s own little city.

Residents of this “city” live in tends on the southbound lane of 17th Street. Police say, that’s dangerous, so they moved in to make the group move on.

“We’re trying not to criminalize homelessness in and of itself, so that’s why we defer to the homeless coordinator and street outreach to be able to give them time to work with these people staying in these camps and try to get them resources,” Omaha Police Capt. Jay Leavitt said. “But at some point, we have to step in when it becomes a safety issues for both them and the public.”

The city hired a crew to help with the clean-up, with everything happening in the shadow of the Siena Francis House homeless shelter, which is something that’s been mentioned by the people who have to move.

“It’s a shame that we got people living out her in tents right in front of a shelter,” said Omaha resident Darrius. “That doesn’t seem right.”

Darrius told 6 News that he came out to help the people who need help.

“I have a home, I just came out here to help these people,” Darrius said. “Most of these tents are mine, because these people don’t have anywhere to go. I put one up last night for people who get kicked out at 2 or 3 [a.m.] and don’t have a place to go.”

Susan Marchese owns Omaha Neon Sign Company and a number of buildings in the area. She says the tent city is not good for anyone in it or around it.

“They’re on our property,” Marchese said. “We’ve got clients coming down to see their product being built or whatnot. It’s just not a safe environment down here for them, for us, for the passers-by, for the people trying to do business.”

Law enforcement officials told 6 News that there are some people who don’t want to live in shelters or don’t want to follow the rules. Some have addictions, some have mental health issues.

Darrius says the homeless need more help to deal with these issues, and forcing them to move is not the answer.

“All they do is make us move in circles around here, so you’re just going to set up down the street. That’s it. And they come again and again and again.”

6 News went back to the site near 17th and Izard after police and clean-up crews left. The area is clean, but there are still some tents that are set up around the neighborhood.

Officials say since those tents were set up on public property, the city footed the bill for the clean-up.

