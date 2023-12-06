We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska Public Service Commission to hold public hearings on 911 outages

The investigations stem from outages that occurred just four days apart, on Aug. 31 and Sept. 3.
The Nebraska PSC announced Wednesday it will be hosting public hearings regarding two 911...
The Nebraska PSC announced Wednesday it will be hosting public hearings regarding two 911 outages that happened just four days apart.(Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Wednesday it will be hosting public hearings regarding 911 outages from this Fall.

Two separate hearings for two separate investigations will be held.

The hearings will focus on the two carriers responsible for providing the 911 communication services in the locations where outages were reported: Windstream and Lumen.

Windstream’s hearing will be held on Dec. 20 regarding the investigation into an outage that occurred Aug. 31.

The hearing into the Lumen investigation is scheduled for Jan. 4, stemming from an outage on Sept. 3.

“The hearings are being held so that Commissioners can ask questions and get answers directly from the carriers involved in these outages,” NPSC Chair Dan Watermeier said. “Any decision regarding the investigations will be made at a later date.”

Online access to both hearings will be available to the public.

For information on how to live stream each hearing, use the links below:

NPSC 911 Outage Hearings
WINDSTREAM HEARING (Dec. 20)
LUMEN HEARING (Jan. 4)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigating rape allegation at Westside High School
An Omaha veterinarian says he's seen at least two cases of the "mystery illness" that is...
Omaha veterinarian reports first case of ‘mystery illness’ in dogs
A homeless street camp in Omaha was being cleaned up Monday after a fire broke out and put...
Homeless street camp in Omaha getting cleaned up after fire breaks out
14-year-old to be charged as adult in rape case at Omaha high school
Papillion shoppers will soon have another option for affordable groceries.
Aldi to open Papillion store in 2024

Latest News

Lincoln Police are looking for the the owner of a Pontiac G6, which appears in the...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Molotov cocktail nearly misses Lincoln high school
Nathan Moseley
Genoa teen charged in deadly car crash
Omaha man fires shots at party, later arrested at Lincoln strip club
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Molotov cocktail nearly misses Lincoln high school
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Molotov cocktail nearly misses Lincoln high school