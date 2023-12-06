We are Local
Nebraska Governor orders flags at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Day

Gov. Jim Pillen ordered all flags to fly at half staff on Thursday, Dec. 7, in remembrance of Pearl Harbor.
Gov. Jim Pillen ordered all flags to fly at half staff on Thursday, Dec. 7, in remembrance of Pearl Harbor.(Honor Flight Tallahassee, MGN Online)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen ordered flags to fly half-staff Thursday in remembrance of the Pearl Harbor Attack.

The Governor’s order comes in accordance with a request from the White House.

On this day 81 years ago, the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of history by bringing the United States into World War II.
On this day 81 years ago, the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of history by bringing the United States into World War II.(NARA)

“On this day, 82 years ago, we recall the sacrifice and bravery of 2,403 American heroes who gave their lives in service to our nation,” said Gov. Pillen in a press release Wednesday. “We are all forever grateful to the greatest generation, which conquered evil and triumphantly fought for the world during World War II.”

All U.S. flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Dec. 7.

