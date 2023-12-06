M.U.D. to vote on potential water, gas rate increases for Omaha customers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday morning, the Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors is expected to vote on a set of proposals that could increase customers’ water and gas rates in 2024.

If approved, water rates for the average residential customer would increase by 8.5 percent, which adds up to just shy of an extra $20 per year, compared to 2023.

The proposal also adds an extra $0.25 to customers’ monthly bills for the Water Infrastructure Replacement (WIR) program, so instead of paying $4.50, customers would pay $4.75.

The increase in the rates would add about $8.3 million to M.U.D.’s budget, some of which would go toward the ‘rising cost of operations,’ as well as to the WIR.

The program aims to replace all of the old and deteriorating water mains underneath the city streets, some of which date back to the late 1800s when they were originally installed.

The additional revenue would also go towards expanding ‘risk mitigation efforts including main condition assessment and leak detection.’

“We’re growing the program to catch leaks before they become big, disruptive breaks because not all breaks happen instantaneously,” said M.U.D. engineer Masa Niiya in an interview with 6 News in August.

The program allows them to monitor the underground pipes without tearing up streets and yards.

the potential increase in water rates also comes after a year of increased water main breaks. In August, M.U.D. told 6 News they’d seen 20 percent more than in an average year, and that was just within the first 6 months of 2023.

“That’s mostly attributed to the extreme or exceptional drought conditions we’ve had in this area. There’s some stress around the corroded mains that causes the breaks or leaks. It can be the soil drying out around it, or for those December breaks when the ground is freezing, it creates extra pressure on the pipes from above,” Niiya added.

The proposal also includes a rate hike for gas of about 2.5 percent.

The extra revenue would add up to about $2.1 million for M.U.D., and would also include another $0.25 increase per customer per month that would go toward the Gas Infrastructure Replacement (GIR) program.

However, according to the proposal, natural gas costs are low, so even with the increased rates, if approved, customers could save up to 13 percent on their gas bill by the end of the year compared to 2023.

The company says its natural gas rates are among the top ten lowest-cost providers when compared regionally and nationally.

6 News reached out to M.U.D for comment on the proposals and received this response:

Since our Board of Directors hasn’t voted on any rate changes yet, we are not prepared to discuss until they do so at tomorrow’s meeting. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on our YouTube page. We have a press release that will be published following the board meeting (dependent upon the results of the vote, of course).

The MU.D. board meeting is open to the public, and public comment on the proposed rate increases will be held during the meeting.

It begins at 9 a.m. at M.U.D.’s building at 7350 World Communications Drive.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.