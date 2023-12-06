M.U.D. approves rate hike on water, gas for Omaha customers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors passed a resolution Wednesday morning approving management’s recommended water and gas rate increases for 2024.

M.U.D.’s water rates for the average residential customer are expected to increase by 8.5%. That adds up to just shy of an extra $20 per year, compared to 2023.

The change also will add an extra $0.25 to customers’ monthly bills for the Water Infrastructure Replacement (WIR) program; so instead of paying $4.50, customers would pay $4.75.

During its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, the Metropolitan Utilities District included a comparative breakdown of the average residential water bill for 2023 and 2024. (Metropolitan Utilities District)

The increase in the rates add about $8.3 million to M.U.D.’s budget, some of which would go toward the “rising cost of operations,” as well as to the WIR, which aims to replace all of the old and deteriorating water mains underneath the city streets — some of which date back to the late 1800s when they were originally installed.

The additional revenue would also go towards a program to allow monitoring of underground pipes without tearing up streets and yards.

The potential increase in water rates also comes after a year of increased water main breaks. In August, M.U.D. told 6 News they’d seen 20% more than in an average year, and that was just within the first 6 months of 2023.

M.U.D. also recommended a rate hike for gas of about 2.5%.

During its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, the Metropolitan Utilities District included a comparative breakdown of the average residential gas bill for 2023 and 2024. (Metropolitan Utilities District)

The extra revenue would add up to about $2.1 million for M.U.D., and would also include another $0.25 increase per customer per month that would go toward the Gas Infrastructure Replacement (GIR) program.

The company says its natural gas rates are among the 10 lowest-cost providers when compared regionally and nationally. So even with the increased rates, customers could save up to 13% on their gas bill by the end of the year compared to 2023.

