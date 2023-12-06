We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Molotov cocktail nearly misses Lincoln high school

Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Molotov cocktail nearly misses Lincoln high school
By Danielle Shenk
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An apparent Molotov cocktail was found outside Lincoln Northeast High School on Nov. 14, which caused a small fire.

Fire investigators found a piece of cloth sticking out of a broken glass bottle near the school’s auto shop. Fortunately, the bottle hit the brick and only burned the side of the building.

Lincoln Police are looking for the the owner of a Pontiac G6, which appears in the surveillance footage around the time of the incident.

Example from LPD of a Pontiac G6 since the surveillance image isn’t clear.
Example from LPD of a Pontiac G6 since the surveillance image isn’t clear.(Lincoln Police Department)

Lincoln Police also need help identifying five girls seen on video at the Main Street Café during a shooting outside the bar Oct. 20.

All five girls hid behind the bar during the gunfire. Authorities say the girl wearing black, one in white, and another wearing a red jacket took a cash box from the bar.

Lincoln Police need help identifying any of these girls seen at the Main St. Cafe on October...
Lincoln Police need help identifying any of these girls seen at the Main St. Cafe on October 20, 2023.(Lincoln Police Department)

Identifying any of the girls may help LPD determine the identity of the girl in the black/white/red jacket.

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your anonymous tips online or call (402) 475-3600.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigating rape allegation at Westside High School
An Omaha veterinarian says he's seen at least two cases of the "mystery illness" that is...
Omaha veterinarian reports first case of ‘mystery illness’ in dogs
A homeless street camp in Omaha was being cleaned up Monday after a fire broke out and put...
Homeless street camp in Omaha getting cleaned up after fire breaks out
Papillion shoppers will soon have another option for affordable groceries.
Aldi to open Papillion store in 2024
70th & Grover December 4, 2023
Guests react to Monday morning homicide at central Omaha hotel

Latest News

Omaha Police say a sexual assault suspect was shot during a disturbance at a home in northwest...
Sexual assault suspect shot during disturbance at Omaha home
WOWT Omaha utilities
BREAKING: M.U.D. vote supports water, gas rate hikes in 2024
M.U.D. voted on rate increases for Omaha customers Wednesday morning.
M.U.D. board votes in favor of rate hikes on water, gas for Omaha customers
14-year-old to be charged as adult in rape case at Omaha high school
6 On Your Side has learned that the 14-year-old suspect in the rape of a Westside High School...
BREAKING: Teen to be charged as adult in Omaha high school rape case