Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Molotov cocktail nearly misses Lincoln high school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An apparent Molotov cocktail was found outside Lincoln Northeast High School on Nov. 14, which caused a small fire.

Fire investigators found a piece of cloth sticking out of a broken glass bottle near the school’s auto shop. Fortunately, the bottle hit the brick and only burned the side of the building.

Lincoln Police are looking for the the owner of a Pontiac G6, which appears in the surveillance footage around the time of the incident.

Example from LPD of a Pontiac G6 since the surveillance image isn’t clear. (Lincoln Police Department)

Lincoln Police also need help identifying five girls seen on video at the Main Street Café during a shooting outside the bar Oct. 20.

All five girls hid behind the bar during the gunfire. Authorities say the girl wearing black, one in white, and another wearing a red jacket took a cash box from the bar.

Lincoln Police need help identifying any of these girls seen at the Main St. Cafe on October 20, 2023. (Lincoln Police Department)

Identifying any of the girls may help LPD determine the identity of the girl in the black/white/red jacket.

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your anonymous tips online or call (402) 475-3600.

