Homeless encampment along Omaha street cleared out a second time

Just days after a fire broke out and the site was cleaned up, tents were back out in the streets at an Omaha homeless camp.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 On Your Side highlighted a problem Monday just a block from Omaha’s Siena Francis House shelter -- a homeless encampment setting up in the middle of the street.

Because of the cold, there were fires set, which quickly spread.

“It was totally engulfed [in flames],” said Brian Morhardt, the owner of a nearby business. “They had a bicycle on top of the tent that was on fire and there were several other things that were burning.”

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson returned to the area at 17th and Izard Streets Tuesday morning for a progress report. His cellphone video showed there were several tents back in the street -- and another fire was burning.

“We just had a fire in which a tent caught fire and someone could’ve burned to death, and within 12 hours we’re back here with another fire,” he told a woman. “You’ve got multiple shelters with services available to help.”

6 News checked again over the lunch hour Tuesday, and the area in the street had been cleaned up a second time. Omaha’s homeless coordinator says she’s working with street outreach on getting them to a safer place.

OPD did inform these folks that they could not sleep in the street and we were working with street outreach to identify everyone and get them all to a safer place last week. I will find out what the next steps are on OPDs side of things today if there are folks there again. The city is paying for a contractor to clean up the leftover debris and trash at this location. That is scheduled to happen this week. Everyone here knows they cannot stay here as it is a very unsafe place to sleep.

Tamara Dwyer, City of Omaha Homeless Services Coordinator

