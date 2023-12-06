We are Local
Hawkeyes DeJean, Higgins, Taylor earn All-American and AP All-Big Ten honors

Cooper DeJean, leading the Big Ten in interceptions, does everything for the Hawkeyes
Cooper DeJean, leading the Big Ten in interceptions, does everything for the Hawkeyes
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes Cooper DeJean, Jay Higgins and Tory Taylor are being recognized for their 2023 season.

In a press release on Wednesday, the university said DeJean, Higgins and Taylor were named Associated Press All-Big Ten selections, and they were also named to All-America teams by CBS and/or The Athletic.

Sebastian Castro was also named to the AP’s second team All-Big Ten.

DeJean was also named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, while Taylor is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award. He was a first-team honoree by The Athletic and CBS.

DeJean, an Odebolt, Iowa native, ranks second on the team in interceptions and third in pass break-ups this season. He played 388 snaps this season without giving up a touchdown before suffering a season ending injury.

Higgins, recognized for the second team All-American by CBS, led the Big Ten in tackles this season, with 155. That’s third-most nationally.

Tory Taylor, a fan favorite, broke Iowa’s single season punting yardage record for a third consecutive season this year, and his 281 punts is the most of any Hawkeye. He was a first-team honoree by The Athletic and a unanimous first-team selection by CBS.

Taylor announced earlier this month that he plans to forego his final year of college to head to the NFL after this season.

