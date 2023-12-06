We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Genoa teen charged in deadly car crash

Prosecutors have charged a Genoa teenager in connection with a crash that killed a Columbus woman.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULLERTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors have charged a Genoa teenager in connection with a crash that killed a Columbus woman.

Court records show 18-year-old Nathan Moseley is charged with felony motor vehicle homicide in the death of 25-year-old Roxana Corona.

The Nance County Sheriff said Moseley was driving a vehicle with six passengers in the early morning hours of Dec. 2 when the vehicle rolled. The accident happened on 470th Avenue in rural Nance County. Corona died later of her injuries. Moseley and the other four passengers were treated at area hospitals.

Moseley also faces a misdemeanor DUI charge. Court records indicate his blood alcohol level was .16, twice the legal limit.

After the crash, he was jailed at the Platte County Detention Center in Columbus.

Moseley is scheduled in Nance County Court Dec. 18.

The max penalty for a conviction on felony Motor Vehicle Homicide is 20 years in prison.

Nathan Moseley
Nathan Moseley(Platte County Jail)

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigating rape allegation at Westside High School
An Omaha veterinarian says he's seen at least two cases of the "mystery illness" that is...
Omaha veterinarian reports first case of ‘mystery illness’ in dogs
A homeless street camp in Omaha was being cleaned up Monday after a fire broke out and put...
Homeless street camp in Omaha getting cleaned up after fire breaks out
14-year-old to be charged as adult in rape case at Omaha high school
Papillion shoppers will soon have another option for affordable groceries.
Aldi to open Papillion store in 2024

Latest News

Omaha Police say a sexual assault suspect was shot during a disturbance at a home in northwest...
Sexual assault suspect shot during disturbance at Omaha home
Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near 50th and Ames on Tuesday night.
15-year-old injured in north Omaha stabbing
Lincoln Police are looking for the the owner of a Pontiac G6, which appears in the...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Molotov cocktail nearly misses Lincoln high school
The Nebraska PSC announced Wednesday it will be hosting public hearings regarding two 911...
Nebraska Public Service Commission to hold public hearings on 911 outages