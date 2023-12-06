Genoa teen charged in deadly car crash

FULLERTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors have charged a Genoa teenager in connection with a crash that killed a Columbus woman.

Court records show 18-year-old Nathan Moseley is charged with felony motor vehicle homicide in the death of 25-year-old Roxana Corona.

The Nance County Sheriff said Moseley was driving a vehicle with six passengers in the early morning hours of Dec. 2 when the vehicle rolled. The accident happened on 470th Avenue in rural Nance County. Corona died later of her injuries. Moseley and the other four passengers were treated at area hospitals.

Moseley also faces a misdemeanor DUI charge. Court records indicate his blood alcohol level was .16, twice the legal limit.

After the crash, he was jailed at the Platte County Detention Center in Columbus.

Moseley is scheduled in Nance County Court Dec. 18.

The max penalty for a conviction on felony Motor Vehicle Homicide is 20 years in prison.

Nathan Moseley (Platte County Jail)

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.