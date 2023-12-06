Former Omaha dance studio co-owner facing child sex assault charges jailed in Arizona

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has learned that a former co-owner of an Omaha dance studio accused of sexual contact with a girl younger than age 18 was recently jailed in Arizona.

Nicholas Murphy, a former NFL punter who had been working as a high school football coach in Arizona this fall, is facing federal charges of child sex assault.

He spent a week in an Arizona jail at the end of November after he allegedly violated the rules of his pre-trial release. Specifically, he accessed the internet on a computer without monitoring software without permission from pre-trial services.

Prosecutors also alleged that he talked on the phone to people younger than age 18 numerous times without supervision.

Murphy was released Tuesday after a hearing. The court modified his conditions, saying he’s not allowed to use any computer for any purpose — even work — without monitoring software installed and operational.

Murphy, who pleaded not guilty to the original charge, has been ordered back to court at the end of the month to face a judge here in Omaha.

Federal investigators have also been to connect with anyone who may have been a victim of sex assault as a child while attending a dance studio in Sarpy County.

FBI Omaha has been looking for any victims who attended The Dance Authority, a dance studio located near 180th and Harrison streets, from 2011 to the present. Agents told 6 News in September that they worry there may be more female victims as he had been the co-owner of the dance studio from 2012 to 2022. The defendant sold the business in the last year and moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., with his family.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation or who thinks their child may have been victimized by Nicholas Murphy is asked to report it online at fbi.gov/nicholasmurphy; or call the FBI Omaha field office at 402-493-8688.

The allegations against Murphy are serious: He’s accused of traveling and transporting a female younger than age 18 from Omaha to Tucson, Ariz., with the purpose of engaging in sexual activity with her in October 2021. A conviction on that charge carries prison time ranging from 10 years to life.

