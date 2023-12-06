We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Eight semi-trucks destroyed in rural Hall County fire

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
By Jacob Courtney and Andrew Collins
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RURAL HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Multiple local fire departments battled a fire at 7337 Blender Road, at Woitaszewski Family Farm, that started Tuesday night, according to Cairo assistant fire chief Joe Grabowski and property owners. So far the damages included the total loss of eight semi-trucks.

Departments from Cairo, Doniphan, Grand Island Rural, St. Libory, Boelus, Farwell, Wood River, Alda and Dannebrog have been called in to put out a fire that started around 11:30 p.m. When crews arrived to the scene, half of the building was engulfed in flames.

Crews took about four hours to contain the fire to the building, and were checking for hotspots at around 4:20 a.m.

The cause is under investigation and there are no injuries reported at this time.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigating rape allegation at Westside High School
An Omaha veterinarian says he's seen at least two cases of the "mystery illness" that is...
Omaha veterinarian reports first case of ‘mystery illness’ in dogs
A homeless street camp in Omaha was being cleaned up Monday after a fire broke out and put...
Homeless street camp in Omaha getting cleaned up after fire breaks out
14-year-old to be charged as adult in rape case at Omaha high school
Papillion shoppers will soon have another option for affordable groceries.
Aldi to open Papillion store in 2024

Latest News

6 News WOWT Live at 5
6 News WOWT Live at 5
Gov. Jim Pillen ordered all flags to fly at half staff on Thursday, Dec. 7, in remembrance of...
Nebraska Governor orders flags at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Day
Omaha Police say a sexual assault suspect was shot during a disturbance at a home in northwest...
Sexual assault suspect shot during disturbance at Omaha home
Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near 50th and Ames on Tuesday night.
15-year-old injured in north Omaha stabbing
Lincoln Police are looking for the the owner of a Pontiac G6, which appears in the...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Molotov cocktail nearly misses Lincoln high school