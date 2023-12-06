Eight semi-trucks destroyed in rural Hall County fire

RURAL HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Multiple local fire departments battled a fire at 7337 Blender Road, at Woitaszewski Family Farm, that started Tuesday night, according to Cairo assistant fire chief Joe Grabowski and property owners. So far the damages included the total loss of eight semi-trucks.

Departments from Cairo, Doniphan, Grand Island Rural, St. Libory, Boelus, Farwell, Wood River, Alda and Dannebrog have been called in to put out a fire that started around 11:30 p.m. When crews arrived to the scene, half of the building was engulfed in flames.

Crews took about four hours to contain the fire to the building, and were checking for hotspots at around 4:20 a.m.

The cause is under investigation and there are no injuries reported at this time.

