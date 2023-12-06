We are Local
City of Omaha takes final steps to make new Saddle Creek apartments a reality

The Omaha City Council on Monday approved rezoning plans for development along South Saddle Creek Road.
By Johan Marin
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s hope a new apartment complex near Saddle Creek Road in south-central Omaha will increase foot traffic there.

Just behind the intersection of Saddle Creek and Pacific sits an empty lot, currently fenced off. This is where the city plans to build those new apartments.

The city took one final step to make it a reality Tuesday.

Justin Bartels, owner of J&S LLC, isn’t surprised this is happening. He’s been operating a car shop business here for nearly a year and tells 6 News foot traffic here has grown in that time.

“I think that’s exciting for more living space in South Central Omaha,” Bartels said. “They’re renovating a lot of new places around here and I’m seeing a lot of construction crews.”

The new apartment complex has been in the works for a while. Last year, the city approved a map to show how the area will be zoned.

On Tuesday, the Omaha City Council approved several rezoning ordinances related to the project.

“So, it will be about 195 apartments and about 293 parking stalls,” said District 3 Councilmember Danny Begley. “There may be a coffee shop or maybe a credit union at the base of the apartment complex.”

Begley is excited for the project. He believes it will give more life to this part of town and create more jobs for the community.

“It’s exciting and frustrating at the same time because with progress comes construction and road blocking for restrictions,” Begley said. “It’s a part of the progress being made in Midtown and it’s exciting.”

“I can see a lot more potential business,” Bartels said.

Construction for this project won’t begin until next early summer. Officials are aiming for completion by 2026.

