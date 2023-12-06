We are Local
7-month-old fighting for his life after suffering burns in house fire

One of the family's children, a 7-month-old boy, suffered third-degree burns and is fighting for his life. (WHBQ, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By WHBQ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBQ) - A 7-month-old boy is fighting for his life after his family’s Tennessee home was engulfed in flames while everyone was sleeping.

Pamela Cowan was asleep on the couch Wednesday night at the South Memphis home where she lives with her husband and five children, all under the age of 7. Suddenly, her 3-year-old son woke her up to say there was a fire.

“He saw the fire and ran to the back to wake up his mom, and that is how they were even able to get out of there,” said Pamela Cowan’s sister-in-law, Jalecia Cowan.

With her husband away, Pamela Cowan managed to get three of her children out of the burning home then rushed back inside twice to get the others. During the second trip, her 7-month-old son, Malakai, suffered third-degree burns, his aunt says.

“He’s so young, so young, and to have had your head catch fire, your back, your arm... to experience something like that and be so small, it’s just very heartbreaking,” Jalecia Cowan said.

Malakai Cowan, 7 months, suffered third-degree burns when his family's home caught fire, his...
Malakai Cowan, 7 months, suffered third-degree burns when his family's home caught fire, his aunt says.(Source: Family photos, WHBQ via CNN)

Due to the severity of his burns, Malakai was transported to a children’s hospital in Ohio to be treated. He had his third surgery Wednesday.

Just weeks before Christmas, the family has lost everything they had. Their house is still standing, but only ash and debris are left behind.

Jalecia Cowan created a GoFundMe page to help the family. She says they are calling the 3-year-old who woke his mother up a hero for helping everyone get out of the burning home.

“He was like, ‘Yo, I’m so proud of you.’ My nephew was just smiling and cheesing, and he was like, ‘You saved the family. You’re Superman.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m like Spider-Man,’” Jalecia Cowan said.

Memphis Fire says the fire started with an electrical malfunction in the attic.

Copyright 2023 WHBQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

