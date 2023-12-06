We are Local
5 displaced after house fire in Omaha

Crews with the Omaha Fire Department responded to a house blaze near 46th and Saratoga on...
Crews with the Omaha Fire Department responded to a house blaze near 46th and Saratoga on Tuesday night.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews in Omaha battled a house blaze Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the area of 46th and Saratoga Street around 9 p.m. for a 911 call from residents.

Two adults and two kids were in the house when they smelled smoke coming from the basement. Everyone exited the house safely.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but five people were displaced as a result. 6 News was told that the Red Cross is assisting the victims.

