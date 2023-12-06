15-year-old injured in north Omaha stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that left a 15-year-old injured Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of 50th Street and Ames Avenue at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police spoke to a 15-year-old boy who said a black male acquaintance approached him and began to argue.

The boy said the suspect tried stabbing him in the stomach, which he attempted to block and received cuts on his hands. He was transported to Nebraska Medicine for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled the area on foot. The investigation remains ongoing.

