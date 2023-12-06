We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

15-year-old injured in north Omaha stabbing

Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near 50th and Ames on Tuesday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that left a 15-year-old injured Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of 50th Street and Ames Avenue at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police spoke to a 15-year-old boy who said a black male acquaintance approached him and began to argue.

The boy said the suspect tried stabbing him in the stomach, which he attempted to block and received cuts on his hands. He was transported to Nebraska Medicine for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled the area on foot. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigating rape allegation at Westside High School
An Omaha veterinarian says he's seen at least two cases of the "mystery illness" that is...
Omaha veterinarian reports first case of ‘mystery illness’ in dogs
A homeless street camp in Omaha was being cleaned up Monday after a fire broke out and put...
Homeless street camp in Omaha getting cleaned up after fire breaks out
14-year-old to be charged as adult in rape case at Omaha high school
Papillion shoppers will soon have another option for affordable groceries.
Aldi to open Papillion store in 2024

Latest News

Omaha Police say a sexual assault suspect was shot during a disturbance at a home in northwest...
Sexual assault suspect shot during disturbance at Omaha home
Lincoln Police are looking for the the owner of a Pontiac G6, which appears in the...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Molotov cocktail nearly misses Lincoln high school
Nathan Moseley
Genoa teen charged in deadly car crash
The Nebraska PSC announced Wednesday it will be hosting public hearings regarding two 911...
Nebraska Public Service Commission to hold public hearings on 911 outages