Zach Edey powers No. 4 Purdue past Iowa, 87-68

Purdue center Zach Edey, right, blocks a shot by Iowa forward Ben Krikke (23) during the...
Purdue center Zach Edey, right, blocks a shot by Iowa forward Ben Krikke (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 25 points and had 12 rebounds as No. 4 Purdue bounced back from its first loss of the season and blew past Iowa 87-68 on Monday night.

Edey hit 9 of 10 shots and 7 of 9 free throws while sitting out much of the second half. Lance Jones added 17 points for Purdue (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten), playing its first game since a 92-88 overtime loss to Northwestern on Saturday.

Mason Gillis and Fletcher Loyer each scored 12 and Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 10.

Ben Krikke led the Hawkeyes (5-3, 0-1) with 16 points and Tony Perkins added 12.

The Boilermakers, who never trailed, kept building on their 21-point halftime lead most of the second half before going to their reserves. Purdue’s largest lead was 35 points at 72-37.

Purdue, which held a 41-35 rebounding edge, shot 52% while holding Iowa to 38% shooting.

Gillis sank a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left in first half to give Purdue a 45-24 halftime lead. The Hawkeyes shot 32% in the first half, making only 1 of 9 3-point shots. The Boilermakers shot 48% before intermission, making 6 of 17 3-pointers.

Edey nearly had a double-double in first half with 13 points and nine rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes struggled shooting and were outrebounded. Iowa had no answer for Edey. Purdue outscored Iowa 50-34 in the paint. The lone positive is that Iowa held a 44-42 second-half scoring edge.

Purdue: The Boilermakers had a nice bounce back after being upset by host Northwestern. That was the second consecutive time No. 1 Purdue was upset by the Wildcats. Purdue committed just eight turnovers against Iowa compared to 17 in the loss at Northwestern.

UP NEXT

Iowa: At Iowa State on Thursday before returning to Big Ten action against visiting Michigan on Sunday.

