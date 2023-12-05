We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

WATCH: Wild javelina caught pigging out on DoorDash order

A javelina stole a Happy Meal that was delivered to the front door of a home in Tucson.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News/Gray News) - A “hamburglaring” javelina was caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order outside a home near Tucson, Arizona.

The homeowner, who lives in Oro Valley, said she ordered a McDonald’s Happy Meal through the delivery service.

When she went to get the meal at her front door, it was already gone. That’s when she checked her Ring camera and caught the culprit.

Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.
Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.(13 News viewer)

She said the delivery was outside for less than three minutes before the javelina got ahold of it.

DoorDash did refund the order, but the homeowner was still out of her meal and toy.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70th & Grover December 4, 2023
Guests react to Monday morning homicide at central Omaha hotel
One person was reported stabbed outside the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 108th and West...
Stabbing injures one outside west Omaha secondhand store
Omaha Police confirm a man died in an early-morning crash in central Omaha.
Driver dies in early-morning crash in central Omaha
Omaha fire investigators are working to pin down the cause of a recreational vehicle blaze...
Two displaced after RV catches fire in east Omaha
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another

Latest News

Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Israel's expanded ground offensive, following the collapse of a weeklong cease-fire, is aimed...
IDF expands ground operations to all of Gaza
This photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows suspect Jerrid Joseph...
Man charged in killings of 3 homeless people and a suburban LA resident, prosecutors say
Kiss performed what they said will be their last live performance on Saturday.
Kiss perform last live concert in NYC before making bizarre announcement on band’s future