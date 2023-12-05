Stuff the Truck drive collecting food, toys for needy families ahead of the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All across the Omaha-metro, people are rushing to stores and beating up the keyboard as Christmas shopping shifts into high gear.

But there are some families that aren’t shopping at all. They have to spend their money on their everyday needs.

For a lot of kids, this isn’t the happiest time of the year, because toys aren’t part of their Christmas.

That’s why once again this year, 6 News is asking for viewers to bring toy donations to “Stuff the Truck,” collecting items for families in need.

“When we think about Christmas, we think about making sure a child has something that’s going to be beautiful,” said Maj. Dan Sawka with the Salvation Army. “Something that’s going to be wrapped, something that’s going to greet them on Christmas morning. But, with inflation the way it is, families are having a hard time just meeting their basic needs with food, rent, and utilities.”

Sawka says the 6 News Stuff the Truck Food and Toy Drive will also help other communities in the Omaha-metro, like Fremont, provide toys those who need them.

For years, the Salvation Army has been collecting toys through other drives, as well as private donations.

“We’re asking for new, unwrapped toys to be donated so we can get those into what we call our ‘Toy Lane,’ where we give families an opportunity to come through and shop for their own child,” Sawka said. “Then they can take that toy back home and wrap it themselves as if it’s coming from mom or dad or Santa.”

This year, the Salvation Army is expecting to help nearly 3,000 families with toys for Christmas.

They’ve seen the need for help at Christmas increase over the last few years, and together, 6 News, the Salvation Army, and the Omaha community can help more area children have a Merry Christmas.

“We’re here to help deliver Christmas,” Sawka said.

Donations made Thursday will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Omaha, Salvation Army in Fremont, and the Micah House in Council Bluffs.

