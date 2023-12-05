We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Stuff the Truck drive collecting food, toys for needy families ahead of the holidays

Drop off your donations Thursday at locations in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Fremont
Donations made during our Dec. 7 food and toy drive will help Omaha and surrounding communities
By John Chapman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All across the Omaha-metro, people are rushing to stores and beating up the keyboard as Christmas shopping shifts into high gear.

But there are some families that aren’t shopping at all. They have to spend their money on their everyday needs.

For a lot of kids, this isn’t the happiest time of the year, because toys aren’t part of their Christmas.

That’s why once again this year, 6 News is asking for viewers to bring toy donations to “Stuff the Truck,” collecting items for families in need.

DETAILS: How you can help us Stuff the Truck on Thursday

“When we think about Christmas, we think about making sure a child has something that’s going to be beautiful,” said Maj. Dan Sawka with the Salvation Army. “Something that’s going to be wrapped, something that’s going to greet them on Christmas morning. But, with inflation the way it is, families are having a hard time just meeting their basic needs with food, rent, and utilities.”

Sawka says the 6 News Stuff the Truck Food and Toy Drive will also help other communities in the Omaha-metro, like Fremont, provide toys those who need them.

For years, the Salvation Army has been collecting toys through other drives, as well as private donations.

“We’re asking for new, unwrapped toys to be donated so we can get those into what we call our ‘Toy Lane,’ where we give families an opportunity to come through and shop for their own child,” Sawka said. “Then they can take that toy back home and wrap it themselves as if it’s coming from mom or dad or Santa.”

This year, the Salvation Army is expecting to help nearly 3,000 families with toys for Christmas.

They’ve seen the need for help at Christmas increase over the last few years, and together, 6 News, the Salvation Army, and the Omaha community can help more area children have a Merry Christmas.

“We’re here to help deliver Christmas,” Sawka said.

Donations made Thursday will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Omaha, Salvation Army in Fremont, and the Micah House in Council Bluffs.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70th & Grover December 4, 2023
Guests react to Monday morning homicide at central Omaha hotel
One person was reported stabbed outside the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 108th and West...
Stabbing injures one outside west Omaha secondhand store
Omaha Police confirm a man died in an early-morning crash in central Omaha.
Driver dies in early-morning crash in central Omaha
Omaha fire investigators are working to pin down the cause of a recreational vehicle blaze...
Two displaced after RV catches fire in east Omaha
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another

Latest News

An Omaha veterinarian says he's seen at least two cases of the "mystery illness" that is...
Omaha veterinarian reports first case of ‘mystery illness’ in dogs
Local Omaha representatives Better Business Bureau are urging consumers to be wary of social...
Better Business Bureau: Beware of social media scams while holiday shopping
A driver was injured Monday morning when she slid on ice right into a train in southwest Lincoln.
Woman injured as car slides into train in southwest Lincoln
Gov. Jim Pillen held a press conference Monday to congratulate some public school districts...
Gov. Pillen congratulates public schools on prioritizing property tax relief