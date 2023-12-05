We are Local
Stuff the Truck drive collecting food for St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Drop off your donations Thursday at locations in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Fremont
6 News and the Salvation Army are teaming up for "Stuff the Truck" on Thursday.
By John Chapman
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry is abuzz with activity, helping those who need assistance putting food on the table.

The struggle is even harder for Allen Clark. A life-changing event forced him to look to SVDP for help.

“Harder every day,” he said. “It seems like things keep going up and up. It’s a struggle. Since my mother passed away a few years ago it’s been hard at home because I have several other people living with me. This has been a lifesaver for my home.”

Clark is just one of dozens of people who come to the pantry. Manager Gayle Reyes said she’s seeing more and more people like him coming in for help.

“We’ve broken records with people who are in need and come to the pantry for help,” Reyes said. “We can see well over a hundred, we’ve had 130 families come in, not individuals.”

Donations are always welcome -- they help keep the staples like peanut butter and boxed dinners available.

DETAILS: How you can help us Stuff the Truck on Thursday

“We definitely need cereal because everyone who comes through takes an oatmeal, takes cereal,” Reyes said. “We need any kind of canned goods. We need spaghetti sauce, preferably in a can...People are definitely needing food for their families. Everybody wants a turkey. Unfortunately we don’t have any turkeys, but we have a lot of other meat products. We have stuffing and those kind of things, luckily, are donated to us.”

Clark is grateful for whatever he can get, as long as he can take food back to his family at home.

“I’m so thankful for you people and the generosity with community has here in Omaha for people that are having hard times,” he said.

Donations made Thursday will benefit St. Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army in Fremont, and the Micah House in Council Bluffs.

