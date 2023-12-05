We are Local
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Breezy start to the coldest day of the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll encounter some breezy northwest wind gusts up near 30 mph at times as you get your day going today. That will send the cooler air our way for one more day before the warmer air moves in. Highs in the lower 40s this afternoon will happen after the morning clouds move out.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

The strongest wind gusts will be out there this morning and will decrease along with the clouds this afternoon.

Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Warmer air moves in starting Wednesday with some highs in the 50s likely for the majority of us. We then make a run at a record high on Thursday during our Stuff the Truck food and toy drive!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
Thursday Records
Thursday Records(WOWT)

The one and only chance for any rain or snow in the area tries to fall Friday night into Saturday morning. As of right now the bulk of it is likely to travel southeast and east of our area but it’s close enough that we can’t ignore it completely.

Almost Forecast
Almost Forecast(WOWT)

