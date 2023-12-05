We are Local
Public ice skating rink opening at University of Nebraska Medical Center

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A seasonal ice skating rink will once again open to the public at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The rink is open from Dec. 8 through Feb. 11.

It’s located on the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science and Education, between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue east of 42nd Street.

UNMC says the rink has undergone improvements since last season, including the mechanical piping and concrete slab being replaced. The surrounding sidewalks have also been replaced, as well as the addition of red benches on the rink’s south side.

Admission costs $7 and includes ice skates. Only cash and credit cards are accepted - no debit cards.

UNMC says on most days the rink will be open at the following times:

  • Monday and Thursday: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.
  • Tuesday and Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- intramurals held in evenings
  • Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

From Dec. 18 through Jan. 1, the rink will have extended hours (for UNMC’s winter break):

  • Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Holidays will have specific hours:

  • Christmas Eve: Closing at 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The rink will be closed on all days where the air temperature, not including wind chill, is zero degrees or below. UNMC will post on Facebook when there are weather closures.

Free parking is available at Lot 15, which is on the north and east sides of the UNMC Center for Healthy Living.

Skaters may bring food and drink; alcohol is prohibited.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

