Palermo reaches losses, restitution agreement in Omaha corruption case

The former Omaha City Councilman’s court date set for next week has been canceled.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New details have emerged in the Omaha public corruption scandal.

Former Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo won’t be in court next week after all.

Palermo’s defense team and the government have reached an agreement on the actual losses and restitution, so next week’s public haring isn’t necessary. The details aren’t yet public, though.

Palermo pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in August.

The government alleged that he used funds from a local non-profit for personal luxuries such as travel and entertainment.

Palermo has been in custody at the Saunders County Jail since April and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 16.

