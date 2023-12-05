We are Local
Omaha veterinarian reports first case of ‘mystery illness’ in dogs

An Omaha veterinarian says he's seen at least two cases of the "mystery illness" that is infecting dogs across the country.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time, veterinarians in Nebraska are reporting suspected cases of an unusual respiratory illness in dogs.

Previous reports included suspected cases in Iowa and other states including Colorado, Illinois, and Michigan.

The illness is similar to kennel cough but can be much more serious.

Veterinarian Dr. Michael Bosilevac in west Omaha believes he has seen at least two cases of this illness in the past couple of months.

Animal health officials don’t know what is causing this, whether it is something new or a flare-up of a known disease.

Veterinarians say that just like humans, dogs can become infected by different types of bacteria and viruses.

This illness appears to be transmitted through respiratory droplets, meaning it’s more likely if there are multiple dogs in one area. Symptoms include coughing, runny nose, fever, fatigue and heavy breathing.

The most concerning part is the fact that the illness can also cause very high fevers and is tough to treat. Bosilevac said it can take weeks for dogs to recover.

“They’re sick,” Bosilevac. “A lot of them, we have to hospitalize, give them IV fluids, stronger antibiotics sometimes IV steroids. So, we really don’t have a name of an organism. We feel it’s probably some kind of a virus.”

Veterinarians say to keep your dog safe make sure they’re up to date on vaccines including influenza, limit their time around other dogs, and avoid sharing water bowls.

If your dog is showing any symptoms, especially labored breathing, or high fever, a trip to the veterinarian is strongly encouraged.

