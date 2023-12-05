We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha record high within reach Thursday

By Jade Steffens
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Although the holidays are just a few weeks away, temperatures are likely to make it back into the 60s by Thursday. This is about twenty degrees above average for this time of year. In fact, Omaha may reach a record high on Thursday, December 7th.

Record High Potential
Record High Potential(WOWT)

The record high for December 7th in Omaha is 61°, set back in 1918. This is substantially lower than than other high temperature records in early December. If Omaha reached 60° on any other day this week, it would not be close to a record.

Records This Week
Records This Week(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70th & Grover December 4, 2023
Guests react to Monday morning homicide at central Omaha hotel
One person was reported stabbed outside the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 108th and West...
Stabbing injures one outside west Omaha secondhand store
An Omaha veterinarian says he's seen at least two cases of the "mystery illness" that is...
Omaha veterinarian reports first case of ‘mystery illness’ in dogs
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
‘Not where we wanted to be’: Pillen updates Nebraska school districts’ implementation of property tax plan
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Cool sunshine remains with us through the afternoon
Rain and snow potential Friday night into Saturday morning
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Record warmth potential Thursday
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
The coldest day of the week
Rusty's Morning Forecast