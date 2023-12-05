Omaha record high within reach Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Although the holidays are just a few weeks away, temperatures are likely to make it back into the 60s by Thursday. This is about twenty degrees above average for this time of year. In fact, Omaha may reach a record high on Thursday, December 7th.

Record High Potential (WOWT)

The record high for December 7th in Omaha is 61°, set back in 1918. This is substantially lower than than other high temperature records in early December. If Omaha reached 60° on any other day this week, it would not be close to a record.

Records This Week (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.