Omaha Police investigating rape allegation at Westside High School

By Brian Mastre and Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have a 14-year-old boy in custody after a sexual assault was reported last week by a female student at Westside High School.

Investigators said the incident happened between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Friday.

According to the OPD report, the school resource officer was called to the assistant principal’s office Friday afternoon to talk with a girl who said she had been raped by a male student just a few minutes earlier.

The male student was taken to Omaha Police Central Headquarters along with a second student, whom school officials had identified on security video as either being a witness to the incident or potentially involved in the incident, the OPD report states. A source told 6 News that the second student, a male, stood by door as a lookout.

Police advised the girl’s parent to take her to Project Harmony in order for a rape kit to be utilized in an exam, the report states.

The 14-year-old suspect has been detained in the Douglas County Youth Center and is facing a forcible sexual assault charge in juvenile court. The law does allow a 14-year-old to be charged as an adult, but the case has not yet made it to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office for review.

The Westside school district issued the following statement in response to the investigation, noting that counseling services are available to any students requesting them:

“On Friday, December 1, a student reported a sexual assault to our administrative team at WHS. In following school protocol, our School Resource Officer immediately assisted with this report.

The Omaha Police Department has informed us that after their investigation criminal charges were filed.

Know that our student handbook, District Board policies, and applicable laws will be observed, and the safety of our students will remain our top priority. Due to the sensitive nature and to protect student privacy, this is all the information we can provide at this time.

Should any WHS students like to speak to a counselor, please know that our counseling team is available to support them.”

Full statement from Westside Community Schools

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

