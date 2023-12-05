Omaha Parks Department announces temporary trail closures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sections of two Omaha trails are set to temporarily close this week for various repairs.

Omaha Parks and Recreation tells 6 News the One Pacific Park Trail Bridge is closed through Thursday for the replacement of wood decking. The bridge will reopen Friday.

A section of the West Papio Trail at 144th and F Streets will be closed Friday and Saturday; a section that has heaved needs replaced. The trail will reopen Sunday.

