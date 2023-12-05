We are Local
Omaha Parks Department announces temporary trail closures

Sections of two Omaha trails are set to temporarily close this week for various repairs.
Sections of two Omaha trails are set to temporarily close this week for various repairs.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sections of two Omaha trails are set to temporarily close this week for various repairs.

Omaha Parks and Recreation tells 6 News the One Pacific Park Trail Bridge is closed through Thursday for the replacement of wood decking. The bridge will reopen Friday.

A section of the West Papio Trail at 144th and F Streets will be closed Friday and Saturday; a section that has heaved needs replaced. The trail will reopen Sunday.

