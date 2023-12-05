We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha fire investigators rule overnight blaze accidental

Omaha fire investigators say an overnight blaze at a downtown home was accidental.
Omaha fire investigators say an overnight blaze at a downtown home was accidental.(John Gutowski/WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say an overnight blaze at a downtown home was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News they were called to a home near 11th and Arbor Streets just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Crews battled the fire for around 40 minutes after the blaze spread into the roof.

OFD says the home was being renovated at the time of the fire. The cause was determined to be oil-soaked rags left in a box.

No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $57,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70th & Grover December 4, 2023
Guests react to Monday morning homicide at central Omaha hotel
One person was reported stabbed outside the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 108th and West...
Stabbing injures one outside west Omaha secondhand store
An Omaha veterinarian says he's seen at least two cases of the "mystery illness" that is...
Omaha veterinarian reports first case of ‘mystery illness’ in dogs
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
‘Not where we wanted to be’: Pillen updates Nebraska school districts’ implementation of property tax plan
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has announced the death of a Lincoln inmate.
Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies
Yung Gravy to perform August 31 at the Nebraska State Fair.
Yung Gravy to perform at the Nebraska State Fair
Rain and snow potential Friday night into Saturday morning
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
The coldest day of the week
Rusty's Morning Forecast