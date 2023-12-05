Omaha fire investigators rule overnight blaze accidental

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say an overnight blaze at a downtown home was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News they were called to a home near 11th and Arbor Streets just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Crews battled the fire for around 40 minutes after the blaze spread into the roof.

OFD says the home was being renovated at the time of the fire. The cause was determined to be oil-soaked rags left in a box.

No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $57,000.

