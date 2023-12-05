We are Local
Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has announced the death of a Lincoln inmate.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has announced the death of a Lincoln inmate.

NDCS says Leonard Svitak, 85, died Monday at a Lincoln hospital. He had been incarcerated at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Nebraska inmate Leonard Svitak
Nebraska inmate Leonard Svitak(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Svitak’s sentence began in September 1974; he was serving 10 years to life for second-degree murder out of Lancaster County.

His cause of death has not yet been determined, but officials say he was being treated for a medical condition. Per NDCS policy, a grand jury will be convened to conduct an investigation.

