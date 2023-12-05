Homeless street camp in Omaha getting cleaned up after fire breaks out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Living on the street hasn’t just been a figure of speech on North 17th Street in Omaha.

Just a block from Siena Francis House, John, who didn’t give his last name, has been living in a makeshift curbside tent on the road.

“Nobody is really here to be homeless,” John said. “We all have things to take care of while we’re here. Maybe people just need help with some small things.”

But keeping warm came too close for comfort for John, as fire erupted nearby in the homeless camp that had blocked the southbound lane of 17th Street.

“It was totally engulfed [in flames],” said Brian Morhardt, the owner of a nearby business. “They had a bicycle on top of the tent that was on fire and there were several other things that were burning.”

Morhardt called 911.

“I don’t want to see anybody hurt, not those folks or anyone else in the neighborhood,” Morhardt said. “You’re not supposed to be camping on a city street. It’s just not safe.”

Camping in the street is more than just a passing hazard. There are barricades to keep traffic in the other lane away from the homeless camp.

The homeless people 6 News spoke with said none of the barricades have been placed by anyone in an official capacity.

Some street occupants say they moved the traffic warning signs from nearby construction sites.

“We just seen them up there and nobody was using them so might as well put them out here in a way to make sure no one gets hit,” John said.

Omaha’s homeless services coordinator told 6 News that police have informed the folks in tents that they can’t sleep in the street and that she’s working with street outreach to get them to a safer place.

OPD did inform these folks that they could not sleep in the street and we were working with street outreach to identify everyone and get them all to a safer place last week. I will find out what the next steps are on OPDs side of things today if there are folks there again. The city is paying for a contractor to clean up the leftover debris and trash at this location. That is scheduled to happen this week. Everyone here knows they cannot stay here as it is a very unsafe place to sleep.

The City of Omaha is paying a contractor to cleanup the trash and debris at this location.

Kirt Trivedi is the president of the company that owns the Holiday Inn in downtown Omaha. He says some bad actors come their way, and a homeless camp on the street nearby sends a bad message.

“First, it should be secure, so secure the area and make sure there’s law and order and safety for themselves and everyone else,” Trivedi said. “Then we can focus on individual soltuions.

Some people who live or pass by the homeless camp were policing the area Monday morning by picking up debris left on the street after the fire.

