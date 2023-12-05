Car flips over in north Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car flipped upside down in north Omaha on Monday.

6 News spoke to witnesses at the scene near NW Radial Highway and Burdette Street, who said a car rolled and that it was a hit and run.

Witnesses said police had already left the scene to pursue the suspect.

The driver of the overturned car got out and the witness said they appeared to be okay.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.