We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Car flips over in north Omaha crash

A car was overturned after an apparent hit-and-run in north Omaha on Monday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car flipped upside down in north Omaha on Monday.

6 News spoke to witnesses at the scene near NW Radial Highway and Burdette Street, who said a car rolled and that it was a hit and run.

Witnesses said police had already left the scene to pursue the suspect.

The driver of the overturned car got out and the witness said they appeared to be okay.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70th & Grover December 4, 2023
Guests react to Monday morning homicide at central Omaha hotel
One person was reported stabbed outside the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 108th and West...
Stabbing injures one outside west Omaha secondhand store
Omaha Police confirm a man died in an early-morning crash in central Omaha.
Driver dies in early-morning crash in central Omaha
Omaha fire investigators are working to pin down the cause of a recreational vehicle blaze...
Two displaced after RV catches fire in east Omaha
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another

Latest News

Donations made during our Dec. 7 food and toy drive will help Omaha and surrounding communities
Stuff the Truck drive collecting food, toys for needy families ahead of the holidays
An Omaha veterinarian says he's seen at least two cases of the "mystery illness" that is...
Omaha veterinarian reports first case of ‘mystery illness’ in dogs
Staff at the sports bar said they don’t have any regrets.
Hawkeyes’ shutout in Big Ten Championship leads to free beer at sports bar
Local Omaha representatives Better Business Bureau are urging consumers to be wary of social...
Better Business Bureau: Beware of social media scams while holiday shopping