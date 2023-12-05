We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Aldi to open Papillion store in 2024

Papillion shoppers will soon have another option for affordable groceries.
Papillion shoppers will soon have another option for affordable groceries.(Dakota News Now)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion shoppers will soon have another option for groceries.

The Lerner Company and RED Development announced Tuesday grocery chain Aldi is coming to the Settlers Creek shopping center off 72nd Street and Cornhusker Road.

Aldi will occupy about 20,000 square feet, in between Sam’s Club and Hobby Lobby.

The new store is set to open this spring, marking Aldi’s 12th location in Nebraska and first in Papillion.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70th & Grover December 4, 2023
Guests react to Monday morning homicide at central Omaha hotel
One person was reported stabbed outside the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 108th and West...
Stabbing injures one outside west Omaha secondhand store
An Omaha veterinarian says he's seen at least two cases of the "mystery illness" that is...
Omaha veterinarian reports first case of ‘mystery illness’ in dogs
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
‘Not where we wanted to be’: Pillen updates Nebraska school districts’ implementation of property tax plan
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

6 News WOWT Live at 5
6 News WOWT Live at 5
The Omaha City Council voted on the Little Bohemia Business Improvement District in a meeting...
Omaha City Council votes on Little Bohemia improvement
A chilly evening on the way but a nice warm-up moves in for mid-week with near record highs...
Warming up mid-week
Omaha Police investigating rape allegation at Westside High School