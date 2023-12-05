Aldi to open Papillion store in 2024

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion shoppers will soon have another option for groceries.

The Lerner Company and RED Development announced Tuesday grocery chain Aldi is coming to the Settlers Creek shopping center off 72nd Street and Cornhusker Road.

Aldi will occupy about 20,000 square feet, in between Sam’s Club and Hobby Lobby.

The new store is set to open this spring, marking Aldi’s 12th location in Nebraska and first in Papillion.

