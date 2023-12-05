6 First Alert Forecast - Warming up mid-week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Breezy northwest winds kicked up this morning behind a cold front that moved through overnight. Winds gusted up to near 30mph at times, but winds will be dying down for the evening hours, we’ll generally see a northwest breeze at 5 to 15mph through sunset. Temperatures managed to warm above average for this time of year thank to lots of sunshine, highs topped out in the mid and upper 40s for much of the area. With the clear skies, conditions will cool quickly as we approach sunset.

Temperatures should dip into the 30s quickly, and likely into the 20s after 10pm. A cold night is on the way with overnight lows falling into the mid and low 20s by early Wednesday. The good news is the clear skies means more sunshine as we head through the day Wednesday. We’ll also see a southwest breeze of 10 to 20mph develop by the afternoon, which will help to really warm things up. Afternoon high should top out well above normal, reaching the low and mid 50s for much of the area. Winds could gust above 20mph at times during the afternoon, which still still make it feel chilly at times.

Even warmer weather is expected on Thursday as sunny skies and the southwest breeze stick around. Temperatures should push into the upper 50s, with the potential to reach the low 60s. That could put record highs in reach, at least for Lincoln and Omaha. The current record for Omaha is 61 degrees, and the current forecast is just one degree shy of that number. Lincoln and Norfolk will need to warm a little more than that to reach the records, but it should still be a very nice day with highs in the 60s.

Cooler conditions will return for the end of the week. Friday still looks decent with highs in the 50s, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next storm system. That system will spread rain and snow across Kansas and Missouri Friday night into Saturday. Currently, Omaha is on the northern edge of that system but there is at least some chance for that rain or snow to affect areas along the I-80 corridor by Saturday morning. If it shifts any farther north, we could be looking at the potential for accumulating snow on Saturday, so stay tuned for forecast updates.

