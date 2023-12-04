We are Local
Woman injured as car slides into train in southwest Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A driver was injured Monday morning when she slid on ice right into a train in southwest Lincoln.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to 5th and D Streets around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a crash.

LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman said the driver of a Volkswagen Beetle tried to stop when she saw the train but slid on ice and crashed into the edge of the caboose. The caboose dragged the Volkswagen several hundred feet down the train tracks.

Lierman said the conductor had hit the emergency brake when they saw the Volkswagen so it was in the process of slowing down and stopping.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Lierman said the warning lights and crossing arms were not activated at the intersection.

