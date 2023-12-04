Woman dies after Omaha hotel shooting
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating the shooting death of a woman at a hotel.
Officers were called to the Comfort Inn at 70th & Grover about 5:40 a.m. Monday.
They say they found the wounded victim in the third floor hallway. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
No other information was made available at a police briefing at the scene. OPD did not have any information about the circumstances of the shooting or a possible suspect.
