We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman dies after Omaha hotel shooting

70th & Grover December 4, 2023
70th & Grover December 4, 2023(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating the shooting death of a woman at a hotel.

Officers were called to the Comfort Inn at 70th & Grover about 5:40 a.m. Monday.

They say they found the wounded victim in the third floor hallway. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No other information was made available at a police briefing at the scene. OPD did not have any information about the circumstances of the shooting or a possible suspect.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police confirm a man died in an early-morning crash in central Omaha.
Driver dies in early-morning crash in central Omaha
Omaha fire investigators are working to pin down the cause of a recreational vehicle blaze...
Two displaced after RV catches fire in east Omaha
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
BREAKING NEWS
One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80
Rail union says Union Pacific layoffs of over 1,000 track maintenance workers jeopardizes safety

Latest News

Record warmth possible Thursday
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Warming trend to midweek
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
The Bluejays 29-point win tied their largest-ever win over the Huskers.
I-80 Battle: No. 15 Creighton men's basketball defeats Nebraska 89-60
Omaha's Afghan community came together Sunday for a community safety and education day.
Afghan Community Day aims to educate, protect refugee population