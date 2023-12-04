We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Target is giving away $500 to 500 rewards members this holiday season

In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store...
In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store in Watertown, Mass.(Steven Senne | AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Target is giving away some serious cash to its rewards members this holiday season.

Target said it will give $500 in Target Circle earnings to 500 lucky Target Circle users this month.

The money will be stored in the Target Circle app as earnings rewards, which can be used like a gift card.

In addition, those 500 lucky winners will also receive one year of free same-day delivery.

If you are already a member of Target Circle, you are automatically in the running to win.

If you are not a member of Target Circle – which is free – you have until Dec. 8 to sign up for a chance to win.

Target said winners will be notified on or around Dec. 12.

For full rules on the holiday giveaway, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70th & Grover December 4, 2023
Guests react to Monday morning homicide at central Omaha hotel
Omaha Police confirm a man died in an early-morning crash in central Omaha.
Driver dies in early-morning crash in central Omaha
Omaha fire investigators are working to pin down the cause of a recreational vehicle blaze...
Two displaced after RV catches fire in east Omaha
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
Rail union says Union Pacific layoffs of over 1,000 track maintenance workers jeopardizes safety

Latest News

A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Authorities in Fremont County, Iowa, are warning the public of a fake jewelry scam.
Southwest Iowa authorities warning of fake jewelry scam
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday.
Omaha Police investigating shooting that injured two
Zadik Motino is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Mauricio Chavez in Omaha.
Man charged with murder of 17-year-old in Omaha
Police are investigating a stabbing that was reported in northwest Omaha on Monday afternoon.
Police investigating stabbing in northwest Omaha