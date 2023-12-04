Scheierman shines close to home as No. 15 Creighton dishes Huskers first loss of season

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, just 73 miles away from Baylor Scheierman’s hometown of Aurora, Nebraska, the Creighton guard went off for a game-high 24 points to lead the Bluejays to an 89-60 win over the Huskers, getting revenge for the Jays’ loss to Nebraska at home a year ago.

“It means a lot in this game to be able to have a decent performance,” said Scheierman. “Credit to my teammates for taking shots and finding offense.” The senior also had 10 rebounds and three assists.

Creighton’s 29-point win was tied for the largest margin of victory over Nebraska, equaling the 29-point win over the Huskers back in 1932.

“Especially with a rivalry game as big as this you never want to lose those games,” said Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner. “Losing last year, you definitely have a little more attention to detail, you feel like you owe them one after last year.” Kalkbrenner recorded a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double in the Jays win Sunday afternoon.

”This is a really good win for us because of what I think of Nebraska and coach Hoiberg’s team,” said Creighton head coach Greg McDermott to begin his opening statement following CU’s win. “I’ve been really impressed with how connected [the Huskers] are on both ends of the floor, and for us to come in here and do this to them is really a credit to our guys’ preparation and focus.”

Despite Scheierman connecting for a career-high six threes in the first half, Nebraska was never out of the fight. With five minutes left in the first half Nebraska only trailed by five points. As the two teams entered the locker room for halftime, the Bluejays had taken a 15-point lead.

“We didn’t take many bad shots. We turned good shots into great shots, especially in that part of the game,” said McDermott.

“[We were] right where we needed to be. Then they threw the final haymaker at us at the end of the first half,” said Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg.

“They just did a great job playing the way they like to play,” said Nebraska forward Rienk Mast. “I think we just kinda did a poor job trying to make them do things they’re uncomfortable with.”

Going into Sunday’s game against Creighton, the Huskers were 7-0, their best start to a season in three decades. Now Nebraska has to deal with getting over their first loss of the season before heading to Minneapolis on Wednesday to take on Minnesota in the Huskers’ first Big Ten contest of the year.

“[We’re] definitely soaking it in and making sure that we remember this feeling,” said Mast about handling the loss. “But at the end of the day, we’re playing again on Wednesday and you can’t stay in this feeling for too long.”

“This is our first time now being on the other end of this thing,” said Hoiberg. “What are we going to do to bounce back? A big part of this business at any level is responding. Responding to big emotional wins and responding to tough losses like we had today.”

For the next year, the Bluejays own the bragging rights on the hardwood in the I-80 rivalry.

